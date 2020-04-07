Mark Hamill has published a letter-farewell to Star wars

Mark Hamill. Photo: Getty Images

Hollywood actor mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the movies Star wars, said goodbye to the Saga.

A few thoughts on how one era ends and another begins…,” wrote Hamill on Twitter.

In particular, in the letter, the actor singled out the talent of my colleagues Harrison Ford and departed from the life of Carrie Fisher. And quoted Fischer that “Star wars” has done things in the community: as fans of the franchise and those who took part in the creation of films of the fantastic Saga.

The essence of “Star wars” is a family, and now we are a family — a big community that shares common experiences and the fundamental values presented in these films. I am deeply grateful to all who loves far, far away galaxy George Lucas. I am sure that it will continue to evolve, so we are waiting for new heroes, villains, intrigue, love interest and, of course, Force”, — said the actor.

The letter will be included in the collection of all nine films in the franchise on 27 discs in 4K Ultra HD.

As previously reported, in one of the hospitals in the city Kjersti died actor Andrew Jack, thanks to his memorable role in the movie “Star wars.”