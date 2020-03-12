Mark Wahlberg is preparing a documentary film about himself

Mark Wahlberg. Photo: markwahlbergchevy.com

Max HBO ordered eight episodes of a new documentary series “wall street” (“Wahl Street”), which tells about the life of Mark Wahlberg.

It is reported that the series will tell about success and failures in building a business, and will shed light on those around Mark Wahlberg in real life and helps him in his work, says Variety.

In each episode mark will talk about the different pages of your business portfolio – on account of his have line of sportswear, nutritional supplements for the nutrition of athletes, production companies and even firm is the dealer of products of the Chevrolet brand. In addition, it will come to various inventors and entrepreneurs, convincing him to invest in their business ideas.

Production started in late 2019. Premiere date not yet reported.