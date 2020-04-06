Markle was forbidden to meet with her mother: what is the reason

Meghan Markle can’t see his mom Dooriya in connection with the quarantining of coronavirus.

About it writes edition the Daily Mail.

As reported recently, Megan and Harry with his son Archie moved from Canada to the United States. There they rented a house in Los Angeles – the city is native to Markle. So, arriving there, Megan was hoping that would often see my mother.

However, due to the pandemic coronavirus is now impossible that, according to the insider, very sad Markle.

previously, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced his decision to lay down the Royal credentials;

the decision of the Dukes of Sussex caused a wave of talk in the press and, according to media reports, provoked a split in the Windsor dynasty;

because of its decision to refuse the Royal powers Harry and Megan will lose their funding from the state budget. It became known how much money they will lose.

