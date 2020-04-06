Married again? Natalia Mogilevskaya charmed wedding way (photo)

Popular singer Natalia Mogilevskaya zagovorila informed about family and children, has intrigued fans of wedding fashion. She has published on his page in Instagram photo on which poses in a wedding dress and veil. Fans of the artist in the comments bombarded her with compliments and I wish you happiness.

Natalia admitted that in this way she appeared in one of the rooms of Comedy show “the League of Laughter”.

About the personal life of 44-year-old Mogilev does not apply. Says that said everything in his song “I Pochala”, which hinted at a mysterious lover.

