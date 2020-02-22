Marseille Open: Alexander Bublik vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming free

Alexander Bublik vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming free

Alexander Bublik – Stefanos Tsitsipas. Forecast for the ATP Marseille match (February 22, 2020)

In the first semi-final of Marcel, Stefanos Tsitsipas will play with Alexander Bublik. The meeting will take place on February 22. Will the Greek tennis player reach the final? – read in our forecast.

Alexander Bublik

Bagel confidently passed the first round in Marseille, beating Marton Fuchovich in two sets (6-4, 7-5). But after that, Alexander did not have such easy matches. In confrontations with Benoit Peer and Denis Shapovalov, he had to play three games. He defeated the Frenchman 3–6, 6–4, 6–4, and the Canadian defeated 7–5, 4–6, 6–3.

It is worth noting that the tennis player from Kazakhstan has not changed his approach to the game. He takes too many risks trying to serve the second serve with the same strength as the first. Because of this, the number of double mistakes in his fights goes off scale. Nevertheless, it still brings him success.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas confidently moves on the tournament grid. Stefanos won this tournament last year. Now he has every chance to play in the finals again. But for this he needs to win another victory.

While in Marseille, the sixth racket of the world has not yet lost a single game. In previous matches, Tsitsipas passed Mikael Imer (6-1, 6-3) and Vaseka Pospishila (7-5, 6-3). In those fights, Stefanos looked great in the game on the back line and deservedly outplayed his rivals.

Statistics

Opponents do not yet have face-to-face meetings.

This year, Bagel won five matches in the hall. Tsitsipas – three.

In this tournament, Alexander has 12 double mistakes. Stefanos has one.

Forecast

Tsitsipas looks great both in rallies and in the game at the reception. It is unlikely that Bagel will be able to create problems for the favorite. In the previous match, Stefanos dismantled it for parts. Most likely, a similar fate awaits the representative of Kazakhstan.

