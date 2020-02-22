Marseille Open: Gilles Simon vs Felix Auger-Allassim live streaming free

Gilles Simon vs Felix Auger-Allassim live streaming free

Gilles Simon – Felix Auger-Allassim. Prediction for the ATP Marseille match (February 22, 2020)

Auger Allassim made it to the finals at the tournament in Rotterdam last week. On this – has every chance to play in the finals in Marseille. February 22 in the semifinals, he will meet with Simon. Who will be the winner in the upcoming meeting? – read in our forecast.

Gilles Simon

This is not to say that Simon confidently went all the way through the tournament bracket to the semi-finals in Marseille. Certain difficulties experienced Frenchman nevertheless arose. In the first round, Gilles won a difficult victory over 18-year-old compatriot Harold Mayo (6-4, 7-6).

Then he defeated Alzha Beden in two games (7-6, 6-4). Well, in the quarterfinals, Simon, with a rather unexpected score, defeated Daniil Medvedev (6-4, 6-0). Although in fairness, we note that the Russian in the current season as a whole is much worse than he played last year.

Felix Auger-Allassim

Auger Alyassim scored a decent move. Last week, Felix went all the way to the tournament in Rotterdam, where he became the youngest finalist in the history of the competition.

This week, the representative of Canada has every chance to play in the next final. During the competition in Marseilles, Auger-Allassim defeated Stefano Travaglia (6-7, 7-6, 6-3), Pierre-South Erber (6-0, 6-7, 7-6) and Yegor Gerasimov (7- 5, 6-2).

Statistics

By personal meetings leads Auger-Allassim with a score of 1-0.

In the last five games, tennis players won four victories.

Forecast

Our forecast is the victory of Auger-Aljassim with the handicap of the (-2) game for a coefficient of 1.74 in BC Parimatch.