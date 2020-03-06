Marseille v Amiens live streaming free

Marseille v Amiens. Forecast (kf. 2.01) for the match of the championship of France (March 6, 2020)

The 28th round of the French championship starts at the legendary Velodrome on March 6, and our forecast is for this match, in which Marseille will host Amiens. Will the owners be able to gain a foothold in the second position? – the answer is in this material.

Marseilles

“ Marseille ” has already left all tournaments, except the main one, where this year the team’s fans are pleased, not only with the results, but with content and entertainment. After 27 rounds in the Olympic asset, 16 wins and seven world victories, it brought 55 points, which is eight more than the nearest pursuer – Renna.

For the last five games in League1, the southerners won four and completely unexpectedly lost the Nantu home game (1: 3), which did not justify our prediction . However, the safety margin and coaching genius Andre Villas-Boas gives fans hope for a set of awards and a place in the Champions League for the Provencal club.

In today’s game , Radonich , Payet and Toven will not be able to enter the field .

Amiens

” Amiens ” – the eternal fighter for survival and the current season has been no exception to the rule. After 27 rounds, the “ unicorns ” gained 22 points and settled in the penultimate place.

There are five points to saving 17th position, but the gap is widening with each game, and today is unlikely to be an exception to the rule. The last time the guests celebrated their victory on November 2, and in two games in a row they could not even score, losing to Metsu (0: 1) on their field.

The guests have personnel problems before today’s match and Bodmer , Guano and Dibassi will not go on the field , but Cornett ’s participation is in question.

Statistics

Marseille have won 8 of their last 10 home matches

Olimpik scores 1.70 goals on average in their field

Amiens lost 7 of their last 10 away fights

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Amiens (3: 1)

Forecast

In the first round, the hosts suffered a rather painful defeat from Amiens and today are eager to win back for failure. We assume that southerners today can easily cope with the guests going to the bottom, for which we propose to play a bet.

Our forecast is the victory of Marseille with a handicap of (-1) and put it on the line of BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.01