MARUV, MONATIK Corporation, MOON: named the first winners of the musical award YUNA

Pavel Shilko. Photo: press service

Monday, March 9, at the Hilton Kyiv hosted a ceremony of awarding the winners in the first four categories of the National music award YUNA 2020.

So, in the category of best electronic Heath the winner was MARUV, with the song Siren Song.

MARUV. Photo: press service

Award in the category “Best hip-hop hit” got the Duo Аlyona Аlyona and Alina Pash and their song “Bastard”.

The winner in the nomination “Best artist management” was the MONATIK Corporation. the award was given to Irina Monatic.

Irina Monatic. Photo: press service

And finally, the last category — “Other format” — the victory went to the singer of the MOON.

The rest of the winners will be announced on March 24, when in the Palace “Ukraine” will host the main ceremony. It will feature more than ten artists. Already confirmed participation MARUV, MELOVIN, MONATIK, Alina Pash & KRUTЬ and Artem Pivovarov.

Reference: YUNA — Yearly Ukrainian National Awards — the Ukrainian annual national music award. Established on 27 Oct 2011. Co-founders are producer Paul Shilko and businessman husband of singer Kamaliya, Mohammad Zahoor.