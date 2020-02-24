MARUV with mats lashed out at haters for February 23 (video)

Serving in Russia, the singer MARUV provoked a new scandal in your network. She has published on his page in Instagram racy photos in underwear and posted a post — congratulations to men on February 23. The occasion of the Soviet army, which in Ukraine do not celebrate.

“The holidays is never enough so with the holiday, dear men” — wrote MARUV, which caused a storm of criticism online.

Brisk singer for word in pocket is not reached and sent Hayter “otvetochku” — in the video she attacked them with mats, explaining that her “grandfather had served and his father served”.

“I again broke out in response to the comments due to the fact that I congratulated the men on February 23. Fucking my dad and grandfather had served in the Soviet army. Want fucking congratulations”, — said MARUV.

