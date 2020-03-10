Marvel has released the final trailer for “the Black widow”

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

В Marvel вышел финальный трейлер "Черной вдовы"

Photo: still from the film

Marvel has released the final trailer for “Black widow”, based on the comic book.

The film is directed by Kate Shortland takes place immediately after the events of the film “the First avenger: Confrontation.”

The trailer has intrigued fans of the franchises, “the Avengers” with the unraveling of the life history of the most mysterious of all the characters.

So, Natasha Romanoff returns to long-forgotten places, be reunited with his family and fight with another villain.

Shooting “Black widow” started in the end of may 2019 in Norway. The Premier in Ukraine is scheduled for April 30.

We offer you to watch the trailer for the film “Black widow”:

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
