Marvel revealed the final trailer for “the Black widow”

The Marvel studios has released the final trailer for the movie “Black widow.” The video was posted on the YouTube channel.

The main role of special agent Natasha Romanoff, played by Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson.

The plot of the film tells about the events preceding the accession of Romanoff in the Avengers team.

“Black Widow” will be the 24th film of kynoselen, created by Marvel comics. The film also starred Florence Pugh, David harbour and others.