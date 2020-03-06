Masha Efrosinina explained how to protect themselves from the overdose of negativity

Masha Efrosinina. Photo: instagram.com/mashaefrosinina

Ukrainian TV presenter Masha Efrosinina in your Instagram account shared experience, how to protect yourself from an overdose of negative information.

According to Efrosinina, knowledge increase, not only sadness, but also stress. And now it is more and more is watching how people protect themselves from the “poisoning” bad news – someone stops to read them, someone went to psychoanalysts, and others succumbed to the protective reaction of the psyche, and I think that what is happening will not affect them.

And I assure you, all these decisions have a right to exist: a person — not a machine, he is not eternal. Therefore, he is protected as you can, from the amount of negative information that few people are able to handle,” wrote the presenter.

She Efrosinina, when I realized that an overdose of negativity is ubiquitous, has made adjustments to your lifestyle. What she told its subscribers.

So, Masha:

– spending all her free time with her children and her husband;

– I samotorova all news telegrams-channel, “to read them when there is in-house capability”;

– in the evening, they returned the tradition to walk a few kilometers: “it certainly is a time without telephones, you can communicate and spend time on the air”;

– completely eliminated alcohol, because it only additional load on the body and additional stress;

– introduced a house rule – no movies about murder and “all the dark stuff” – the family watches cartoons and Comedy;

– sports: systematically and without excuses – the TV presenter believes that health now – the best insurance against disease and the best anti-stress therapy. However, she advises to do what they like, not hate

– back to a system of meditation that encourages everyone.

– goes to bed no later than 23.00, and no TV shows at night.

As noted Efrosinina, do not have to follow her rules, because you can install your own.

Remember, statistics say that humanity now millions do not die from viruses, and from diseases caused by chronic stress…” – sums up the presenter.

