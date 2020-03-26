Mask for diving undone under ventilators

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Маски для дайвинга переделывают под аппараты ИВЛ

In Italy, the engineers began to turn the mask for scuba diving fans of light, so necessary for the sick Covid-19.

Reported by the Mirror.

“The Italian engineers make masks for diving apparatus for artificial ventilation of the lungs to help doctors fight the pandemic coronavirus”, – stated in the message.

New Italian business with 3D printers Isinnova has already helped hospitals with vent valves. Now, however, the firm started to make 3D printers that can turn a mask for diving in a functional mask for oxygen therapy, which are critical for helping people with severe Covid-19.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article