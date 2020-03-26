Mask for diving undone under ventilators

In Italy, the engineers began to turn the mask for scuba diving fans of light, so necessary for the sick Covid-19.

Reported by the Mirror.

“The Italian engineers make masks for diving apparatus for artificial ventilation of the lungs to help doctors fight the pandemic coronavirus”, – stated in the message.

New Italian business with 3D printers Isinnova has already helped hospitals with vent valves. Now, however, the firm started to make 3D printers that can turn a mask for diving in a functional mask for oxygen therapy, which are critical for helping people with severe Covid-19.