Mask to match the dress called new level coronavirus fashion

Mask to match the dress was called the new coronavirus level of fashion after the President of Slovakia Zuzana Chutovo noticed in this way. The combination drew the attention of the Telegram is a channel dedicated to fashion, Good morning, Karl!

March 21 the members of the new Slovak government was sworn in medical masks and gloves. The situation with the coronavirus was forced to take precautions all the participants of the meeting: as the new Ministers of the European countries, and the President Zuzana Chutovo. While Chepalova picked up the mask to match the dress color Magenta.

On the same day, the leader of Slovakia was seen in the same dress, but in Burgundy. And the President has not violated it introduced the trendy tradition — she again picked up the mask to match. Some Twitter users praised the image of the head of Slovakia, stressing that we should not forget about style during the struggle with a viral infection.