Masterpiece Tsygankova and goal Sol brought “Dynamo” win over “the Ear”: the match of the Premier League

Tuesday, March 3, a fight on the capital’s “Olympic” between the Vice-champion of the country “Dynamo” and new to the Premier League “by Ear” from Kovalivka started the program of the 21st round of the championship of Ukraine on football. As in the first leg, in opposition to the Metropolitan and rural players without a red card.

The Championship Of Ukraine. 21-th round

“Dynamo” (Kiev) — “Spike” (Kovalivka) — 2:0 (Sol, 40, Tsygankov, 55). For 45 minutes, removed the head (“ear”). Youth teams — 5:0.

Dynamo: Boyko, KENDZERA, Popov, Shabanov, Karavaev, Kadiri, Duelund (Tsitaishvili, 87), Shaparenko (Shepelev, 31), Tsygankov, de Foam (Verbic, 51), Salt.

As you know, in the first round of the players of Oleksiy Mykhailychenko defeated opponent at the Kiev “Obolon Arena” — 4:0, but that meeting ended with a scandal. When the score was 0:0 (by that time the Dynamo after removal from the field Shepelev has played in the minority), the referee erroneously appointed in gate “Ear” from the penalty spot and showed a straight red card Maksimenko.

If the team Rulana Kostyshina really aspiring to get into the top six, won both the February duel (from “Alexandria” and “the Carpathians” with the same score — 2:1), then the squad after a heavy victory over FC Vorskla Poltava (2:1) managed to lose on a visit “Dnipro-1” (1:3).

At first, in 2020 the match in front of home audience (meeting with Vorskla, we recall, was held without spectators) the coaching staff “white-blue” could not stand disqualified Buyalsky and Mikolenko. The “Ear” for the same reason (plus the conditions of the lease agreement), the match is missed rented Dynamo, scorer of two goals in gate “Alexandria” Still.

“Now we have positive emotions — two victories over good opponents. After the winter break, we look good. My form is still not 100%, but we are gradually recruited. In the upcoming matches with “Dynamo” and “Shakhtar” we need a Nordic mentality, I would say, a real Icelandic”, — said before the game, the Icelandic forward “Ear” Arnie Wilhemsson. In short, guys Kostyshina hoped to give the Grand battle.

Kiev coach Mikhailichenko, upset by the failure in the river (and given the lack of Buyalsky and Mikolenko), put in the eight (!) new players. But the game “white-blue” in the first half, not really was given, and on 31 minutes the coaching staff of the home team sat on the bench Shaparenko, who managed to earn a yellow card, and thrown into battle Shepeleva. Dynamo scored again before the break. On the 40th minute after a shot to de Foam the guests were saved by the post, but the striker Sol appeared first on the rebound. After using VAR Romanov has scored a goal: Dynamo before hitting partner still took a step back and managed to avoid the offside — 1:0. The first goal of the Spaniard in the Premier League since February 25 of last year, when he scored in the gate “Dawn” (5:0).

Moreover, before the break, the team from Kovalivka were in the minority. Zadoya very rude “moved” to the captain of Kiev Tsygankova and then saw a straight red card.

Early in the second half, the damage from the owners got de Pena and was replaced by Verbic. Already on the field and Slovenian fans on the “Olympic” (8 364 fans in the stands) witnessed a goal-a masterpiece performed by Tsygankova, which is a gorgeous curled shot struck the far top corner. The eighth goal of the Victor in the season.

To the credit of the guys Kostyshina, they are in the minority tried to aggravate the situation in attack and even scored a goal but from an offside position.

Second consecutive home win allowed Dynamo to regain second place in the standings. But on March 4, “dawn” may again move the “white-blue” on the third position. And “ear”, despite the setback, still committed to top-6. Especially that soon in Kovalevka near Kiev, plans to open a new stadium.

Standings:

1. “Shakhtar” — 53 points;

2. Dynamo — 42 (21);

3. Zarya — 40;

4. Desna — 36;

5. Alexandria — 34;

6. Kolos — 26 (21);

7. Mariupol — 22;

8. “Dnepr-1” — 22;

9. Lions — 19;

10. “Olympic” — 18;

11. Vorskla — 17;

12. Karpaty — 12.

Scorers: 15 goals — Junior Moraes (“miner”); 10 — Bogdan Lednev (“dawn”), Alexander Filippov (“Desna”); 9 — Marlos (Shakhtar); 8 — Victor Tsygankov, Artem Besedin, he Verbic (all Dynamo); 7 — taison (Shakhtar), Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”), Vladislav Spraga (“Dnepr-1”).

In the framework of the 21st round of the Premier League on March 4, will play also: Mariupol — Vorskla, Zorya — “Lviv”, “Olimpik” — “Desna”, “miner” — “Dnepr-1” and “Karpaty” — “Alexandria”.

