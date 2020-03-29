Masters: Mark Bogdanov v Daniil Kim live streaming free

Mark Bogdanov v Daniil Kim. Forecast for Masters (March 29, 2020)

Mark Bogdanov in the framework of Masters in Moscow will play with Daniel Kim. The advantage in personal meetings in this pair with Kim. What will be the match this time? – read in our forecast.

Mark Bogdanov

Bogdanov won only two victories in the last five matches. At the beginning of this week, Mark beat Matvey Nosov in three sets (7-5, 7-6, 7-6), then in four games he defeated Artem Kshenin (6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 )

After two victories, two defeats came in a row – in three sets Bogdanov lost to Vladislav Davydov (6-7, 3-6, 2-6), then in an equal fight he lost to Renat Sakhabutdinov (4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-7, 2-6).

Daniil Kim

Kim only the day before suffered his first defeat in the last five matches – on Saturday, March 28, Daniel in four sets lost to Vladislav Davydov (6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 3-6).

Before this match, Kim had a series of four defeats in a row. At the beginning of the week, Daniel beat Davydov (3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-2), then defeated Ilya Filichev (6-2, 6-0, 6-4), passed on the refusal of Alexander Chepik and beat Dmitry Lelyakov (6-3, 6-2, 6-2).

Statistics

In personal meetings, Kim leads with a score of 3-0.

In the last five matches, Kim won four victories, Bogdanov – two.

Forecast

Kim confidently leads in personal meetings with Bogdanov with a score of 3-0. Daniel as a whole and looks better on the game recently – just yesterday he suffered his first defeat in the last five matches. We expect that Kim will approach the upcoming meeting in full combat readiness and win a landslide victory over his opponent.

Our forecast is the victory of Kim with a handicap (-5) of games for a coefficient of 1.95 in BC League of Betting.