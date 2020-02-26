Match APR Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovich: live stream, preview, prediction

Rafael Nadal vs Miomir Kecmanovich. Forecast for the match APR Acapulco (February 27, 2020)

On February 27, Rafael Nadal will play the second round match in Acapulco. This time, the Spaniard will meet with Miomir Kechmanovich. Can a native of Manacor win a landslide victory? – read in our forecast.

Rafael Nadal

Nadal confidently began his performances at this tournament. In the first round, he was waiting for a meeting with his compatriot Pablo Andujar. The Spanish veteran resisted Rafa only in the first set. As a result, the second racket of the world won with a score of 6-3, 6-2.

In 2019, Nadal also participated in the tournament in Acapulco. But then Nick Kirgios appeared on his way. He failed to beat the Australian and after the second match sheathed a racket.

Miomir Kecmanovich

Recently, Kechmanovich scored a good game form. First of all, the Serb performed well in New York. At that tournament, Miomir managed to reach the semifinals, losing to Kyle Edmund (1-6, 4-6). After that, the 20-year-old tennis player played in Delray Beach, where in the second round he lost to Hugo Umberu (4-6, 6-7).

Competitions in Acapulco Kechmanovich began with a victory over Alex De Minaur. True, the Serb had to play three sets (3-6, 6-4, 6-3).

Statistics

Opponents do not yet have face-to-face meetings.

This year, on hard, Nadal won 11 matches. Kechmanovich – six.

In 5 of the last 6 matches, the Spaniard won the first set with a difference of no less than three games.

Forecast

Kecmanovich does not always play stably. For example, in Australian Open he lost in three sets to Andreas Seppi, and in New York he was defeated by Kyle Edmund. In the draws, the Serb is inferior to Nadal, and a strong serve is unlikely to give him an advantage. We believe that the Spaniard will confidently pass the opponent and begin to do so in the first installment.

Our forecast is the victory of Rafael Nadal in the first set, taking into account the handicap (-2.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.65 in BC Winline