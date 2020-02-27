Match ATP Dubai Jan-Lennard Struff vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: live stream, preview, prediction

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Stefanos Tsitsipas. Forecast for the match ATP Dubai (February 27, 2020)

Jan-Lennard Shtruff on February 27 at a tournament in Dubai will play with Stefanos Tsitsipas, whom he has already beaten in his career. Can a German tennis player again impose a fight on his opponent? – read in our forecast.

Jan Lennard Struff

Shtruff in the first two meeting at the tournament in Dubai won a landslide victory without losing a set to his rivals. And the opponents of the German tennis player were not easy.

In the first round, Struff defeated Roberto Bautista-Agut, who was seeded in the current competition under the fifth number. He beat the Spaniard with a score of 7-6, 7-5. In the second round, Jan Lennard did not experience any special problems in the game against Nikoloz Basilashvili (6-1, 6-0).

Stefanos Tsitsipas

After a triumph at the competitions in Marseille, Tsitsipas continues his winning streak at the tournament in Dubai. The Greek, like his upcoming opponent, did not lose a single set in the UAE.

In the first round, Stefanos dealt with the Spaniard Pablo Carreno-Busta (7-6, 6-1), and in the second round he defeated the representative of Kazakhstan, Alexander Bublik (7-6, 6-4).

Statistics

In personal meetings, the score is 2-2.

Tsitsipas won five victories in the last five games, Struff – two.

Forecast

Tsitsipas plays for the second week in a row and in a recent match with Bagel it was clear that the Greek tennis player’s strength is not unlimited. The last two personalities were left to Struff. The German beat Tsitsipas at the end of last year, so we hope that in the upcoming meeting he will again be able to give him a fight.

Our forecast is the victory of Struff with the handicap (+3.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.92 in BC Fonbet.