Match ATP Dubai: Pierre-South Erber vs Daniel Evans live stream, preview, prediction

Pierre-South Erber – Daniel Evans. Forecast for the match ATP Dubai (February 26, 2020)

Daniel Evans in the second round of the tournament in Dubai on February 26 will play with Pierre-South Erber. Is the favorite so obvious in the upcoming meeting? – read in our forecast.

Pierre-South Erber

Erber has recently been demonstrating good tennis. In Montpellier and Marseille, the Frenchman showed himself great. In the first competitions, Erber managed to get to the quarter finals, and in Marseille sheathed a racket in the 1/8 finals.

At the tournament in Dubai, Pierre-South started the match against Yoshihito Nishioka and beat him in two sets with a score of 7-5, 6-2.

Daniel Evans

After Australian Open, Evans managed to play only at the tournament in Rotterdam, where he managed to get to the quarter-finals, in which he lost in two games to the future triumph of the competition Gael Monfils (6-7, 2-6).

In Dubai, Evans met Fabio Fognini in the first round. The meeting was not easy for Daniel. At first, the Italian took the first set with a score of 6-3, but then Evans won two subsequent games with a score of 6-4, 7-5.

Statistics

For personal meetings, the score is 1-1.

In the last five games, tennis players won three victories.

Forecast

Evans is the favorite of the meeting. The last PM, played in 2019, was left to the British tennis player. Of course, Daniel should not wait for an easy walk in the upcoming game, since Erber is now in great shape. We are expecting a protracted duel in which Evans will nevertheless come out the winner.

Our forecast is the victory of Evans for a coefficient of 1.63 in BC Marathon.