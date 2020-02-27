Match ATP Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov: live stream, preview, prediction

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov. Forecast for the match ATP Dubai (February 27, 2020)

Karen Khachanov at the tournament in Dubai on February 27 will meet with Novak Djokovic, who occupies first place in the world ranking. Can a Russian impose a fight on the eminent Serb in the upcoming game? – read in our forecast.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic at the highest level held two starting matches at the current tournament in Dubai. The Serb profitably spent those three weeks of rest that he allotted to himself after winning the Australian Open.

In the first round in Dubai, Novak confidently dealt with Malek Jaziri (6-1, 6-2), and in the second round he beat Philip Kolschreiber no less confidently (6-3, 6-1).

Karen Khachanov

Khachanov last week failed to overcome the starting circle of the competition in Marseilles, in which he lost in three games to Alyazh Beden (6-4, 4-6, 5-7).

At the competitions in Dubai, Karen is doing well so far. In two starting fights, the Russian did not lose a single set. In the first round, he defeated Mikhail Kukushkin (7-6, 6-1), and in the second he defeated Dennis Novak (6-3, 6-4).

Forecast

Djokovic is quite confident on the courts in Dubai. Serb in the current tournament demonstrates excellent tennis, not noticing his opponents. All victories over Khachanov Novak issued with a dry score in batches. We do not think that Karen will have many chances in the upcoming game against the first racket of the world.

Our forecast is the victory of Djokovic with the handicap (-4.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.73 in BC Fonbet.