Match of the English Championship Millwall vs Birmingham City: live stream, preview, prediction

Millwall vs Birmingham City. Forecast for the match of the English Championship (February 26, 2020)

In the 35th round of the Millwall Championship on February 26, the played Birmingham will be at home – read our forecast for this match.

Millwall

Having gained a foothold in the Championship, Millwall here already looks like an integral part of the division. Moreover, this season the “lions” are not fighting for survival, but enjoy a quiet life in the middle of the table.

In February, Millwall played five matches and they all turned out to be ineffective. Wards Gary Rowett won the Preston away (1: 0), tied with Sheffield Wensday (0: 0) and Fulham (1: 1), and lost to the WBA (0: 2) and Wigan ( 0: 1).

Birmingham

“Birmingham” on the eve of New Year issued his worst series this season, losing five of six matches. However, after this holiday the “blue” gained a good move. Birmingham does not lose eight matches in a row, and in the last five meetings, the Blues have earned 11 points.

Wards Pep Clothet defeated “Nottingham” (2: 1), “Bristol” (3: 1) and “Barnsley” (1: 0), and tied with “Brentford” (1: 1) and “Sheffield Wensday” (3 : 3).

In all the last five matches of Millwall in the Championship, the bet “total less than 2.5” has played.

In nine out of ten past meetings of Birmingham in the Championship the bet “both will score” was played.

Millwall beat Birmingham in four of their last six full-time fights, while the Blues have only one win for this stretch. In the first round, the teams split the world (1: 1).

Forecast

Millwall and Birmingham are solid representatives of the middle of the standings, and only four points and three positions separate them. Both teams can win here. The most attractive bet is “both will score”.

“Birmingham” did not score in only one of ten previous guest matches in the championship. They did not miss the “blue” at the same time in only one meeting.

Our forecast – both will score for 2.09 in BC Fonbet