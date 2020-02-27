Match of the Europa League, Ajax vs Getafe: live stream, preview, prediction

Ajax vs Getafe. Forecast (CF. 2.09) for the match of the Europa League (February 17, 2020)

Ajax

In the first match of the 1/16 finals of the Europa League, Ajax didn’t look like a sample of last year, which was reflected in the statistics, according to which the Ajaxids could not once hit the target of today’s rival, but without this success the battle for the next round to the Dutch team can not see.

In the national championship, the “ Jews ” are still the first, but in the last round they received a second defeat in the last four matches and let AZ go by three points. What distinguishes a leader is the result of the attack – 65 goals scored in 23 matches, of which 11 are on the account of Promes , with whom the problems and the striker will most likely not be able to enter the field. Besides him, Neres and Veltman will not be able to take part in the match .

Getafe

“ Getafe ” looked good in the first match, but spent too much effort and already on Sunday lost “Seville” (0: 3) in their field, which brought the Madrid team 42 points and fifth place in the table.

It is worth noting that the “ urban ” this defeat was the second in a row, but our forecast for the game did not work. The main goal scorer of the team in La Liga today is Angel (10 goals), and the team’s infirmary is only Manoilovich , whose back is injured.

Statistics

Ajax have won their last six home matches

Getafe have won 6 of their last 8 away matches

In the last five matches of Ajax, only one of the teams scored

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Getafe (2: 0)

Forecast

Fans and bookmakers expect Ajax comeback, but recent matches have shown that the absence of major players negatively affects the game and in today’s match we will see equal game and open football, which can bring scored goals.

We assume that “ Getafe ” is able to restrain the onslaught of the hosts, for which we propose to play a bet.

Our prediction is that Getafe will not lose and bet on it through BC Betting with a odds of 2.09