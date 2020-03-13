Match “Shakhtar” — “Wolfsburg” will not take place

The European football Union (UEFA) decided to postpone the Champions League matches and UEFA Europa League, scheduled for next week, to a later date due to the spread of the coronavirus in Europe. .

In this regard the matches of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League and the quarter-finals of the UEFA Youth League, scheduled for March 17-18 and the return matches of 1/8 finals of the Europa League (including the match “Shakhtar” — “Wolfsburg”), which was held March 19, will not take place within a specified period. Will also scheduled for March 20, the draw for the quarter-finals of the main European club tournaments. Of the new dates governing football body announced.

Recall that in the first match in Germany “miners” in an empty stadium won a victory over “Wolfsburg” — 2:1. On the occasion of the return match there were rumors that he could be held without admission to the audience, and transfer from Kharkov, where Shakhtar play their home matches in Kiev.

It is noteworthy that in jeopardy and a friendly match of Ukraine national team against Poland in chorzów. “Perhaps a friendly match with Ukraine will be cancelled, but the decision yet“, — said the President of Federation of football of Poland Zbigniew kempes in the comments Onet.

Photo of FC “Shakhtar”

