Match Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton Athletic: live stream, preview, prediction

Match Wednesday vs Charlton Athletic: live stream, preview, prediction

Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton Athletic. Forecast for the match of the English Championship (February 26, 2020)

In the 35th round of the Champion’s Championship, “Charlton” will come to visit the “Sheffield Wensday” on February 26, which cannot win seven matches in a row – we propose a forecast for this meeting.

Sheffield Wednesday

The unbeaten Sheffield Wensday series began with a devastating home debacle. Moreover, the “owls” lost not to Leeds or West Brom, but to the modest Blackburn. “Sheffield” lost to “tramps” in their field 0: 5.

After that, the team of Gary Monka earned only three points in six matches. “Sheffield” lost to “Luton” (0: 1), “Reading” (0: 3) and “Wigan” (1: 2), and in a draw played with “Millwall” (0: 0), “Barnsley” (1: 1) and Birmingham (3: 3). As you can see, in the fights with the three main outsiders of the division, the “owls” earned only one point.

Charlton Athletic

Charlton , meanwhile, skillfully keeps his distance from the relegation zone. “Addix”, although they are located at a distance of five to six points from the last three, but manage not to fall into an open struggle for survival.

In the last five meetings in the championship, Charlton won three times. The Eddix won the victory over Barnsley (2: 1), Nottingham (1: 0) and Luton (3: 1), and lost to Stok (1: 3) and Blackburn (0: 2).

Statistics

Sheffield Wensday won only one of 11 previous matches in the Championship.

” Charlton” won one of the past 13 away games in the Championship.

Before this season, Charlton and Sheffield Wensday had not met each other for three years.

In the 2015/2016 season, these clubs exchanged home victories.

In the first round of the current championship, “owls” beat “Charlton” (3: 1) away.

The winning streak of Sheffield Wednesday was too long. Wards Gary Monka will do everything to interrupt her. “Charlton” for this opponent is quite suitable. “Addix” lost nine of 13 previous guest matches Championship.

Our forecast is the victory of Sheffield Wednesday for 1.79 at BC Fonbet