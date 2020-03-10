Matches “Wolfsburg” — “Shakhtar” and Poland — Ukraine because of the coronavirus will play without spectators

Next fight Donetsk “Shakhtar” in the 1/8 finals of the Europa League on the field of the German “Wolfsburg” (March 12), as well as the March friendlies Ukraine national team preparing for the finals of Euro 2020 will be held in an empty stadium because of the epidemic of the coronavirus.

That the audience will not be allowed to play the champion of Ukraine in Germany is reported by the Wolfsburger Nachrichten. The German club have already confirmed this information. A meeting was planned to visit about 300 fans of the Donetsk club.

“We regret this decision, but I want to act with the greatest possible care and in the interests of all participants”, — said the managing Director of “Wolfsburg” Tim Schumacher.

Besides, the match Poland — Ukraine, scheduled for March 31 on “Silesian stadium” in chorzów (beginning at 21:45), too, will pass in front of empty stands.

“The matches Poland — Finland in Wroclaw and Poland — Ukraine in chorzów will be held without spectators. The meeting will be broadcast on television,” — wrote the Secretary General of the Polish football Union Maciej Sawicki on Twitter. Thus, the Polish football bosses reacted to the statement by the Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about the cancellation of mass events in Poland because of the threat of the spread of coronavirus (all the fans who have already purchased tickets for football matches will get the money back).

Probably for the same reason, in an empty stadium will be played on 27 March at the stadium “Stade de France” in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis and a friendly match France — Ukraine. At least, as stated by the Minister of sports of France Roxane Maracineanu, 15 APR limited to all sporting events with attendance above a thousand people.

Note that because of the threat of coronavirus, one after another, decisions are made about performance without the audience of the knockout stages of European competitions. In particular, in an empty stadium will host matches of the Europa League “Olympiakos” — “Wolverhampton”, LUSK — “Manchester United”, “Seville” — “Roma”, “inter” — “Getafe”, “Copenhagen” — “Istanbul Basaksehir”, and meet “Basel” against “Eintracht” and not yet canceled. As for the Champions League, in the silence of the stands to play “Valencia” — “Atalanta”, PSG — Borussia D., “Bavaria” — “Chelsea” and “Barcelona” — “Napoli”.

It is also known that, at least until April 3, cancelled all the matches of the Italian championship in football, and the fights in the next two rounds of the Spanish La Liga will be held in an empty stadium.

Photo dynamo.kiev.ua

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter