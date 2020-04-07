Matthew McConaughey played in online bingo with pensioners

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey. Photo: instagram.com/officiallymcconaughey

American actor Matthew McConaughey was the special guest of online bingo, which is played by the wards of the boarding house for the elderly in Texas (USA) – now they are on isolation.

The star of “Interstellar” connected to players via the app for video conferencing Zoom, and a few rounds announced a number, and called the winners, writes Daily Mail.

Interestingly, Matthew was joined by his family members – wife, children and mother of the actor. Players also had the opportunity to chat with the star about his family traditions and favorite drink.

A video of the game posted on the Facebook page of the companies. Now he had more than 80 thousand views.

Virtual Bingo with Matthew McConaughey!

Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey? You’d be a whole lot cooler if you did! The residents at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living got to play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey and his family! Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo! Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink.

