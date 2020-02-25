MAU will strengthen security measures on flights to Italy

UIA plans to extend the additional security measures on Board flights to and from Rome, Milan and Venice to get information about the active spread of the coronavirus.

“Now, documents from government agencies that regulate additional measures, no, but we in the airline planning to expand to additional precautions on Board, which had been introduced in a number of Eastern areas,” the report says.

In addition, the aviokompanija no plans to limit the program of flights to Italy as of 24 January no drop in demand from the Ukrainian passengers for tickets in this direction.

Recall that the number of patients with coronavirus Covid-19 in Italy has reached 165 people.

In this regard, the Ministry of foreign Affairs recommends citizens of Ukraine temporarily refrain from trips to Italian regions of Veneto, Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine