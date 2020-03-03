Max Barskih was the first Ukrainian, graced the cover of PLAYBOY (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Макс Барских стал первым украинцем, украсившим обложку PLAYBOY (фото)

Popular singer Max Barsky, recently presented a clip on a budget of 180 thousand dollars, told how to make millions and what they spend. Revelations of the artist shared with PLAYBOY magazine. On the eve of the 30th anniversary max edition dedicated to him a special issue with two covers. By the way, the master’s was the first Ukrainian to grace the cover of a popular glossy.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article