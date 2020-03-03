Max Barskih was the first Ukrainian, graced the cover of PLAYBOY (photo)
Popular singer Max Barsky, recently presented a clip on a budget of 180 thousand dollars, told how to make millions and what they spend. Revelations of the artist shared with PLAYBOY magazine. On the eve of the 30th anniversary max edition dedicated to him a special issue with two covers. By the way, the master’s was the first Ukrainian to grace the cover of a popular glossy.
