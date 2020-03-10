Max Barsky presented a clip for the song “Two”

Макс Барских презентовал клип на песню "Двоє"

Max Barsky. Photo: press service

Singer Max Barsky presented a sensual Ukrainian love song “Dwo” and mood-video.

Among the eight billion hearts, beating at different continents of light, is the only one that I want to have my heart sounded in tact. To find this person is the greatest happiness which man is capable of. At this moment, the physical world ceases to exist and within us is born a universe in which there are only two — those lucky people that managed to find each other and learn the greatest of all feelings” — says premiere Max.

We offer you to listen to the new song “Do”:

