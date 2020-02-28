Max Barsky presented the single Sky pours down the rain from the forthcoming album

Макс Барских презентовал сингл Небо льет дождем из будущего альбома

Max Barskih running kinoonline in support of the video “Lay, don’t worry”, I presented the new song “the Sky is pouring rain.”

This is the second single from the forthcoming album “1990”.

On the official YouTube channel of the artist appeared emotional moodvideo, shot by Ukrainian photographer Dmitry Komissarenko. Video is conceived as a minimalist black-and-white portrait of max, in which the artist appears before the audience in a single moment captured plan with one double.

