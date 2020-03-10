Max Barsky presented the Ukrainian-language song Do

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Макс Барских представил украиноязычную песню Двоє

Max Barskih previously released the new song “the Sky pours down the rain”, and his birthday was presented to the Ukrainian-language song “Dwo”.

“Among the eight billion hearts, beating at different continents of light, is the only one that I want to have my heart sounded in tact. To find this person is the greatest happiness which man is capable of. At this moment, the physical world ceases to exist and within us is born a universe in which there are only two – those lucky people who managed to find each other and learn the greatest of all feelings” – says premiere Max.

“Do” – another single from the forthcoming album of the singer “1990” and the third release in the Ukrainian language in the career of the manor.

As previously reported, the group “Time and Glass” has released a music video for the song “Forever/Never” to archival records.

