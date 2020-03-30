Max Barsky said, if he uses star privileges

Max Barsky. Photo: press service

Ukrainian singer Max Barskih told at what age he feels like he was brought up by the street and if he had to use the star privilege.

So, in an interview for the show “Glory” singer confessed that despite his young age (8 March actor turned 30 years) psychologically, it feels like 40 or 50. And explained why.

I over the past 10 years has done a lot, emotionally, to live a lifetime, have gained a lot of life, spiritual and emotional experience. And now you have come to the simple understanding of happiness” – says the singer.

The musician also said that a large role in its formation played street and independent life.

I had a period when the boys broke the glass, but at some point we hung up. And I have absolutely no regrets. I started to think more creatively and to go create something,” said Barsky.

And the question is, does the artist star privileges, musician clearly answered in the negative.

No, of course. I think it is bad form. This is the most low and degrading that can make a person with some social status,” says Barsky.

LeMonade offers to see the full edition of the show, the crew of which was spent with the musician for four days.

LeMonade wrote earlier that Max Barsky presented a clip for the song “Two“.