“Max, licking his lips when looking at me”: the explicit recognition of the participant of “the Bachelor-10” (photo)

The most awaited event of every season romantic reality “the Bachelor” (STB) — the first kiss. Looking forward to it girls, the main character and the whole project team. Kiss — the beginning of the convergence of member States and Bachelor. The first girl gave a kiss to the hero of the tenth season of Max Mikhailyuk, was the 23-year-old Dora the gymnast from Krivoy Rog. The girl remembered max even on the first night, when he performed for him, dance room, showing a great plasticity and stretching.

In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Dasha said, what struck Bachelor, which makes her jealous and confessed her feelings to max.

— Dasha, you were the first person on the project kissed the Bachelor. And it happened while on your only date!

— Oh-Oh-Oh! I will not dissemble to be the first girl you kissed Max, it was nice. In my head, to be honest, then I had some hearts (laughs. – Ed.). Can’t say that I basically kiss or not on the first date. It all depends on the moment. Me and max had chemistry and it felt. That day we bonded together and learned to stand on skates. Of course, the role played and the romantic atmosphere: the greenhouse, the unreal beauty, birds chirping, Max smiles. At some moment we locked eyes, and the kiss happened by itself. But, I confess, has for a minute before I wanted him to kiss me.

— By the time you are already in love with him?!

— To fall in love, of course, need more time. But I already knew that the soil for it. Because Max absolutely to my taste. On the first date I was with him was as comfortable as possible and for there was some sympathy. You know, by that time I already realized that I really want to fall in love on the project, even if not for the fact that fall in love with me. I just wanted to relive those emotions, the euphoria when you fall asleep only with thoughts of “him”. Oh, those love Affairs . (smiles — Ed.)!

— So, I do not regret that came to reality?

— Of course not! The idea is to come on “the Bachelor” came to me long ago — even two years ago. But that time is not enough, then some other reasons appeared. In General, to go to the casting just to the tenth season. Thank God, I did not stop, and here I am.

— On the first night you made as a gift for choreography. Not embarrassed that another girl, also presented a dance?

— Honestly, I do not doubt that to give the Bachelor. Even knew how to dance to it and thus just show your trump card . (smiles — Ed.). I often ask friends to perform at weddings as a gift for the young. Everyone always liked me doing it, me with delight watched. And what about the dance of another participant — I intuitively knew that my surprise will be better. And I was right.

— I think max your dance is liked more?

— Of course it was obvious! I still like the way he was licking his lips when looking at me (laughs. — Ed.).

— What was your first impression of Me.

— I liked him at once, and all. I have so rarely happens, but then the stars aligned. Max is tall, handsome, with white teeth. I at the first meeting thought it was veneers and that too such want (laughs. — Ed.). And, of course, “hooked” his eyes — they shone. Whether from cold, whether from me!

You won among the other girls, participating with max in the race for karting. Sports work hardening?

— Actually, I live by the principle: if you do something, do it well, or at least try. I wanted to stand out among the other girls. I will not dissemble, that I always want. And even more karts! Arrived faster than all, respectively, stood out. So to finish last or somewhere in the end — for me this option was not even.

— Your first individual date went to the rink, and you just straight told max that are not enthusiastic about such ideas.

— Going on a project, I first of all wanted to be myself in all circumstances. “Be yourself, other roles are already taken”, — always told me mom. The news that we’re going skating, to me, to put it mildly, not pleased, and my reaction to it was noticeable. Yes, and it would be strange if this information I have called wild, because to stand on skates I don’t know at all. But I am what I am. Our date was with a sense of humor, fairly easy. Max supported me, and I had forgot about the skates. Overall we had a great time.

— What is the most romantic thing you did for men?

Once I had a date on the famous Burj Khalifa! Then it seemed to me that it’s aerobatics romance. Yes, it really was high and beautiful. But, as it turned out, a date at the rink brought me more pleasure than a dinner on the highest tower in the world.

— Admit it, you jealous?

— Yes, jealous. My first relationship broke up including what I got on the phone men and read something that wasn’t supposed to read. I, of course, was the reason, but now to go into other people’s phones — for me bad. I don’t consider myself a hysterical, are jealous of each post. I believe everything should be in moderation.

