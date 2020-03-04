Maxim Baldry will play a major role in the new Lord of the rings

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Максим Болдри сыграет главную роль в новом "Властелине колец"

Actor Maxim (Max) Baldry will play a major role in the series “the Lord of the rings”, reports Deadline.

What character will embody on the screen Baldry, is not specified.

Earlier Baldry starred in the television series “Hollyoaks”, “Suckers”, “Years”, etc.

The premiere of the series based on the books of J. R. R. Tolkien’s series “the Lord of the rings” is scheduled on Amazon Prime Video for 2021. Events in the series will be preceded by the events described in the movie “the fellowship of the ring”.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
