Maxim Baldry will play a major role in the seraglio Lord of the rings from Amazon

British actor max Baldry joined the cast of the new series “the Lord of the rings” from Amazon.

According to Deadline, Baldry will play a major role in the show. What kind of character he will play information yet.

Earlier Baldry starred in the television series “Hollyoaks”, “Suckers”, “Years”, etc.

Recall that the showrunners of the project by John D. Payne and Patrick McKay. On the show will work writer of “Game of thrones” Brian Cogman. In addition, the Spanish Director Juan Antonio Bayona, known for the film “Jurassic World – 2” will shoot the first two episodes of the new series. Was previously declared caste crew of the show.

The release date Lord of the rings has not been revealed, but the show has already been renewed for a second season. Just Amazon plans to launch at least five seasons of the series. It is known that in the first season of around 20 episodes. Filming will take place in New Zealand.

As previously reported, died the son of the author of Lord of the rings Christopher Tolkien, who worked on the edition of the works of the father.