Maxim Vitorgan and Nino Ninidze first told about the affair

Russian actor Maxim Vitorgan and Nino Ninidze, about the affair which became known last summer, for the first time spoke about their relationship. The star couple graced the cover of gloss, and shared revelations. Say they met at a birthday party General girlfriend Aglaia Tarasova. Between the 47-year-old Maxim and 28-year-old Nino, there is sympathy, but then everyone left for their Affairs.

“Maxim flew to Svalbard to shoot. Started writing to each other” — said Nino. In the summer they were to vacation together, introduced the children from previous marriages. However, to move in and live together, the lovers do not hurry.

“In between two people, it is important to minimize the competition of the ego. And the two people must provoke personal growth. Until people grow a personal relationship be saved. Once this process is complete — they will end. I think it is more important than just complement each other. A relationship is supposed to provoke: someone tolerant, someone- ambition”, said Vitorgan in an interview with HELLO!

Nino and now doesn’t like to talk about personal, prefer not to advertise the backstage life.

“I couldn’t understand why strangers ask me obnoxious questions, because what happens between two people, belongs only to them. Sharply reacted, and then just stopped to answer,” says Ninidze.

With journalists, the lovers talked in Oman, where they spent a romantic vacation.

Rumor has it that the ex-husband of Ksenia Sobchak made a sweetheart offer and preparing for the wedding. But this pair is silent.

The early “FACTS” wrote that the star of “Diesel Show” Victoria Bulitko told, when you marry.

Photo https://www.instagram.com/mvitorgan HELLO!



We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter