Maxim Vitorgan publicly criticized Ksenia Sobchak

Despite the fact that Ksenia Sobchak and Maxim Vitorgan has long been divorced, the ex-wife still communicate for the sake of the son of Plato. Moreover, in one interview, the TV host admitted that after the break they Vitorgan has maintained a good relationship. However, the behavior of the actor sometimes says otherwise. Visit Sobchak in Instagram Maxim from time to time leaves a rather ambiguous comments.

So, this time the actor criticized the new post of Xenia, which she wrote about God and the coronavirus. In particular, the presenter noted that “if earlier people fought and died heroes, blown up by mines, or suffered hunger and cold, now mankind coughs. Scary panics about it”.

“Save the middle lying on the couch” and “the main thing will not come out – here’s your Deposit” – if that is some kind of “sign” and a “message” from God to man, it is Contempt. With a capital”, – says Kseniya.

Maxim could not pass the post ex-wife, and spoke sharply in the comments:

“Trying to hear what he wants to say God, not believing in him and giving your logic and reasoning behind it, people sow hatred, conflict and obscurantism. For this lesson you need to listen, be silent and, most importantly, to believe. But then, perhaps, to relay and interpret not want to.”