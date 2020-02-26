May UEFA cancel Euro 2020 due to coronavirus

Tuesday, 25 February, UEFA announced that in the case of the deterioration of the situation with the epidemic of the coronavirus, there is the possibility of lifting the European championship on football in 2020. This was announced by Vice-President of UEFA Michel Uwe, reports the New York Times.

As noted in the European Federation, at the moment UEFA is monitoring the situation in the 12 countries that will host the first joint European Championships.

“We are in the process of waiting. We follow all the countries, and football should follow the guidelines of individual countries. Sports path will be closed only in case of deterioration of the situation”, – said Uwe.

Note that Euro 2020 will be held from 12 June to 12 July from 12 countries – Azerbaijan, England, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, Romania and Scotland.