Mcdonald’s has created candles with the smell of your burger favorite !

To celebrate 50 years of the BigMac, the fast-food Mcdonald’s launches into the candle interior. They all feel the burger !

In a single year, the american giant Mcdonald’s earns 22 billion dollars ! Very appreciated by the whole world, the fast-food has had a crazy idea. He throws himself into the candles inside scent burger. MCE explains to you all !

No, you’re not dreaming ! After the slogan ” Come as you are “, the restaurant chain will offer, does it ” Feel what you like “ ? The fast food chain is located in the World. But as if that wasn’t enough, Mcdonald’s invites itself in your inside ! It’s been 50 years since their famous burger, the BigMac, exists. So to mark the occasion, the giant of the fast-food launches out in the manufacture of products very special ! In effect, this offers a range of six candles.

At Mcdonald’s, there’s something for all tastes ! The proof ! Thus, the six candles smell then smell different ! Their scents correspond to the six fundamental components of their burger Royal Cheese, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese in the american version. In fact, the fast-food features then the smells of ketchup, onions, pickles, cheese, beef or bun with sesame seeds.

See this publication on Instagram No other burger can hold a candle to the Quarter Pounder. Unless that burger owns a set of these Quarter Pounder–scented candles. IT WAS SOLD OUT. But don’t worry, you can still smell (and taste!) the Quarter Pounder at restaurants near you. A publication shared by Mcdonald’s (@mcdonalds) on 21 Feb. 2020 at 12 :32 pm PST

Mcdonald’s is launching a range of six candles

Also, it is on his account Instagram, the giant of fast food, then announced the new ! In a video on the yellow background, the six candles of the Mcdonald’s, parade and one after the other. ” No other burger can’t hold a candle to it. Unless this burger has a set of those scented candles ! The stocks are exhausted. But don’t worry, you can always smell (and taste!) the Quarter Pounder in restaurants near you ” commented on it.

In addition, the brand recommends to the most greedy, lit six candles at the same time. The reason for this ? ” For maximum pleasure “ ! Moreover, the new product of Mcdonald’s agitated already the canvas. ” Two seconds flippantes, it is out of print. I am so sad “, then noticed the man. In the publication, seen by over 100k users, the opinions are mixed. In fact, some internet users question, therefore, on the sale of these products. ” Someone he could buy or was it a marketing ploy? “ request a subscriber. In any case, it gives us hungry !