Mcdonald’s: the recipe of the croque McDo house unveiled !

Thanks to our colleagues of Konbini Food, you’ll know how to make a recipe flagship Mcdonald s. namely, the small, but famous, croque McDo

In addition to having to undergo the confinement, Mcdonald’s has had to close, temporarily, as all the other shops. Because of this, everyone ends up an orphan of the Big Mac, Big Tasty, McFlurry or croque McDo.

Fortunately, we can count on our colleagues from Konbini Food that come from a gesture deserving of a medal. That is to say: we communicate the recipe to achieve, self-same, the croque McDo !

We see you are already salivating behind your screen but do not sell the skin of the bear before having killed him. In fact, you will be able to salivate and taste the famous small burger from Mcdonald’s as it should be, if you succeed, but not before.

Eh you’ll see that this is not an easy task… or not ! In fact, it seems that nothing is easier than to make a croque McDo unless you’re penguin and you should know not use a gas stove.

By following the recipe of Konbini Food, followed by Oh-My-Mag, you can make a burger better than Mcdonald’s ! At least, we hope so.

What do you need to make the croque McDo from Mcdonald’s ?

To say that the recipe is not complicated is all well and good. But now, everyone wants to know how to succeed.

For those who dream of tasting the same burger at Mcdonald’s, here are the steps to follow: you need to buy: 2 buns for hamburger. Having 100 grams of raclette cheese or cheddar cheese (we have a preference for the raclette:editor’s note). The choice, 4 slices of mortadella or ham with big pickles. Eh, finally, the mustard and the olive oil.

For the preparation, put a slice of ham on a bun and lay 3 slices of cheese with three pickle. Add the mustard on the front of your bun and then turn it over.

Our colleagues, being part of the secret of the burger: ” the bottom of The bun should be on the top, this is the secret of the recipe “. Subsequently, heat a little olive oil in a frying pan.

To finish, put in the frying pan the croque McDo in order to return it several times for browning. If you have any follow-up, you should be able to eat a burger as if you were at Mcdonald s.