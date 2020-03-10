McKenna grace will star in “Evil” by James WAN

The star of “I, Tonya, and Childhood Sheldon” McKenna grace will star in the new horror film James WAN’s “Evil” (“Malignant”).

Earlier, the actress and Director worked together on the set of “the curse of Annabelle 3”, where van worked as a producer and screenwriter. In the new film also will star Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George young, Micol white, Jake Abel, Jacqueline McKenzie and Ingrid Bisu.

According to Deadline, plot details are still kept secret, but we know that the writers are Sam van, Bisu and Akela Cooper. World and Russian premiere of the film scheduled on August 13, 2020.