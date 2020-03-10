McKenna grace will star in “Evil” by James WAN

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Маккенна Грейс снимется в "Злом" Джеймса Вана

The star of “I, Tonya, and Childhood Sheldon” McKenna grace will star in the new horror film James WAN’s “Evil” (“Malignant”).

Earlier, the actress and Director worked together on the set of “the curse of Annabelle 3”, where van worked as a producer and screenwriter. In the new film also will star Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George young, Micol white, Jake Abel, Jacqueline McKenzie and Ingrid Bisu.

According to Deadline, plot details are still kept secret, but we know that the writers are Sam van, Bisu and Akela Cooper. World and Russian premiere of the film scheduled on August 13, 2020.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article