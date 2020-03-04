Meatball soup: simple recipe from Valentina Voitenko

Photo: pixabay.com

The star of the movie “Let’s dance” Valentine Voitenko on his page on Instagram has shared his cooking is simple and hearty soup with meatballs. As noted by the actress, it’s a recipe her mom.

Ingredients:

Meatballs:

Chicken thigh without bone – 4 PCs Turkey fillet – 400 g Carrots Onion white salad onions

Soup:

Potatoes Carrots Onion white salad onions Polka dot frozen Frozen Brussels sprouts Celery, parsley, all that is, they are very helpful and provide sweetness. Greens-to taste Salt, pepper, turmeric

Girls, do everything by eye, so the number do not write,” said Valentine.

Preparation:

Chop all vegetables and add to the water.

Then send the meat, onions and carrots in a meat grinder. The resulting minced season with salt and pepper and form meatballs. Send in boiling water to vegetables.

In the end, add salt, pepper, turmeric and herbs.