Media write about the dozens of victims of coronavirus in Iran

The epidemic of the deadly virus COVID-19, which is rapidly spreading in Europe and the middle East, Iran claimed the lives of 50 people. This was stated by the Deputy of Parliament from the city of Qom, Ahmad farahani, Agency reports, Iran’s ILNA.

According to him, in February only in his city from the new coronavirus has died about 50 people. More than 250 people are quarantined.

Note, the Iranian government first officially reported cases of infection with the new virus on 19 February and announced 12 deaths.

Writes Aljazeera, the MP accused the Ministry of health of Iran in the lack of transparency of official data on the number of victims.

However, the foreign Ministry of Ukraine urges Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to the Islamic Republic of Iran because of the outbreak in the country of coronavirus. And our citizens who are now in Iran, it is recommended to follow the instructions of the Iranian authorities to take the necessary steps to ensure their own safety and to avoid crowds and mass gatherings.

We will remind, in China the first recorded outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in Wuhan in January of this year. To date, coronavirus in China died 2621 people. The number of cases reached 79 636. More than 25 thousand people were recovered. In Wuhan city recorded 195 cases of re-infection.

The disease has already spread to dozens of countries. The who announced an increase in the threat of the spread of the coronavirus at the global level.

Between those, Chinese scientists announced that it had developed a vaccine that previously showed efficacy against COVID-19.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter