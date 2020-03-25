Medical consultant became popular during the pandemic film Contagion was sick with coronavirus

Famous epidemiologist, Dr. Ian Lipkin (Ian Lipkin), who was a consultant for the Steven Soderbergh film “Contagion” (2011), which has become popular in recent years because of the pandemic coronavirus, he received a positive test Covid-19. He told this in an interview with Fox Business.

“If Covid-19 could reach me, he can get anyone. No matter where I got the virus. It has spread throughout United States, you can catch them anywhere,” said Lipkin, describing his condition as “lousy”.

He also noted that currently medical universities carry out research of the virus, in some cases, use the blood of recovered patients. Epidemiologist hopes that the knowledge gained will help to develop a cure.

As previously reported, American playwright and screenwriter Terrence McNally died because of coronavirus.