Medication for heartburn can be dangerous – doctors

Many people suffer from heartburn, which appears most often from the “wrong” food. However, some medications for heartburn can be dangerous.

The so-called “proton pump inhibitors (PPIS)” – a widely used class of drugs that help to cope with this disease. But the researchers found that their use can increase the risk of fractures in children and adolescents, reports newsyou.info.

“This study demonstrates an increased risk of fractures among basically healthy children and adolescents who are taking PPIS,” says study author Nathan, Robert Fleischman, MD, a physician at Children’s hospital in Kansas city, USA.

For the study used data on children and adolescents, whose average age was four years. The full course of treatment was prescribed in 51 childrens hospital of the United States from 2011 to 2015. In total there were 32 thousand visits in which the patient was prescribed PPIS. In the study were excluded patients with complex chronic diseases or use of medications that increase the risk of fractures.

The analysis showed a significantly higher frequency of fractures in children exposed to PPIS: 1,4% compared with 1.2% in children who did not use PPIS. The data remained even after controlling for sex, race, insurance, type, and intensity of medical care.