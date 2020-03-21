“Meet the end of the world worthy of” Kseniya Sobchak blew network private video

Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak blew network spicy video with her second husband, Director Konstantin Bogomolov, whom she calls her first.

Judging by the description of the video that Sobchak posted in Instagram, shots were taken in a public place — the restaurant “Sakhalin”.

The man undid the buttons on the dress of his wife, showing off her transparent lingerie and did some caressing movements.

“Friday .Evening. Restaurant “Sakhalin”. Sea urchins and no alarmist either. The proximity of the disaster is not felt. I washed my hands. Lit candles and ordered buckwheat… will Meet the end of the world with dignity”, — wrote Ksenia, accompanied by the entry hashtags #SmartCycler and #pandemic.

Some of the users have marveled at the joyous couple.

“Oh, at least take a break from the coronavirus. Hot sheets”, — wrote one Helen.

“Wow” — didn’t keep the admiration Lisa Acreman.

At the same time there were those who reminded the celebrities on social responsibility.

At the moment, the video saw 743 thousand users of the network.

We will note, earlier it became known that the ex-husband Sobchak Maxim Vitorgan first told about his new novel. The passion of the Director was 28-year-old Nino Ninidze.

