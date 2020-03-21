“Meet the end of the world worthy of” Kseniya Sobchak blew network private video

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

«Встречаем конец света достойно»: Ксения Собчак взорвала сеть интимным видео

Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak blew network spicy video with her second husband, Director Konstantin Bogomolov, whom she calls her first.

Judging by the description of the video that Sobchak posted in Instagram, shots were taken in a public place — the restaurant “Sakhalin”.

The man undid the buttons on the dress of his wife, showing off her transparent lingerie and did some caressing movements.

“Friday .Evening. Restaurant “Sakhalin”. Sea urchins and no alarmist either. The proximity of the disaster is not felt. I washed my hands. Lit candles and ordered buckwheat… will Meet the end of the world with dignity”, — wrote Ksenia, accompanied by the entry hashtags #SmartCycler and #pandemic.

View this post in Instagram

Friday .Evening. Restaurant “Sakhalin”. Sea urchins and no alarmist either. The proximity of the disaster is not felt. I washed my hands. Lit candles and ordered buckwheat… will Meet the end of the world with dignity. #SmartCycler #pandemic

Publication of Ksenia Sobchak (xenia_sobchak) 20 Mar 2020 at 2:11 am PDT

Some of the users have marveled at the joyous couple.

“Oh, at least take a break from the coronavirus. Hot sheets”, — wrote one Helen.

“Wow” — didn’t keep the admiration Lisa Acreman.

«Встречаем конец света достойно»: Ксения Собчак взорвала сеть интимным видео

At the same time there were those who reminded the celebrities on social responsibility.

«Встречаем конец света достойно»: Ксения Собчак взорвала сеть интимным видео

At the moment, the video saw 743 thousand users of the network.

We will note, earlier it became known that the ex-husband Sobchak Maxim Vitorgan first told about his new novel. The passion of the Director was 28-year-old Nino Ninidze.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article