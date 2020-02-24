Megan Fox will star sci-Fi Thriller, writes media

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Меган Фокс снимется научно-фантастическом триллере, пишут СМИ

American actress Megan Fox is going to star in a new sci-Fi Thriller “Aurora”. About it reports Variety.

The film directed by Lazare Bordage “Aurora” tells the story of a female astronaut in space to monitor solar storms that threaten Earth.

“The heroine discovers that the shock waves generated in the solar storm, changing over time. It pushes it to the psychological struggle with his past and present”, — reads the statement of the film company Arclight.

The authors of the script will perform Pete bridges, Toby Gibson and Stuart Willison. It is expected that the film will begin in Cervia in may 2020.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
