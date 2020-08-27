Megan Thee Stallion has one more megastar to collaborate with at some point in her career.

The Houston native is currently one of the most popular female rappers in the industry. Since receiving a burst of fame last year for hits like “Big Ole Freak” and “Hot Girl Summer,” she’s worked with several big names in music. Her current list of music partners includes Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J, and Khalid to name a few. However, her latest collaboration with Beyonce for the remix to her hit “Savage” is solidifying her growing impact.

Dazed recently sat down with Megan as she dished about certain topics. In addition to opening up about how the quarantine life has been for her, Megan was asked if there are any famous musicians she’s still itching to work with. Initially, Meg said she’s made songs with so many well-known artists that she doesn’t see herself needing to collaborate with anyone else. After being asked about Rihanna, she gushed about the idea of creating music with the multitalented star.

“Rihanna is that girl, and I always wear Fenty,” Megan shared. “So, oh my God, that would blow my mind! If I could collab with Rihanna, I would honestly be super happy.”