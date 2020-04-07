Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the clever new name for his Foundation

Moved to the USA Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 31 Mar lost its status as members of the Royal family, unveiled the new name of his charitable Foundation, which will begin in “good time”.

As you know, Queen Elizabeth had previously banned pair use brand Royal Sussex, because the word “royal” (“Royal”) can no longer be applied to spouses. Megan and Harry have deactivated your account SussexRoyal in Instagram, as well as the eponymous website.

According to the newspaper Daily Telegraph, in a statement, Harry and Megan said that their new Fund will be called Archewell. According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the title “reflects their desire to do something meaningful”. Besides the fact that it has allusion to the name of their son Archie (Archie), who in may will mark the year that the word “arche” they took from the Greek language, explaining that it means “source of action”. Harry and Megan noted that part of the word at the time was inspired by them when you select a name for your child.

“Archewell — a name that combines the ancient word for strength and action, and another which is associated with deep resources, of which each of us must draw” — said Harry and Megan. The word “well” in English means both “well” and “well”.

In the next few months Harry and Megan are going to take a break from their activities due to the pandemic coronavirus.

