Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in recent times came out with Kate Middleton and Prince William (photo…

The second Monday of March in the UK and its former dominions, colonies and protectorates, the Day of the Commonwealth of Nations. Traditionally, in Westminster Abbey in honor of this event held a solemn Church service, attended by members of the Royal family. This year the head of the Commonwealth, the British Queen Elizabeth II was accompanied by her eldest son and heir Prince Charles with his wife Camilla, as well as grandchildren — Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton and Prince Harry with Meghan Markle. This output was the final for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who on March 31 will completely abdicate the Royal prerogative and will continue to live in Canada. From time to time they intend to come to the UK — but not in the status of high-ranking Royal person.

Megan was in a green dress with unusual asymmetry from Emilia Wickstead and hat to match.

Kate Middleton, like last year, we chose red. In this elegant coat from Catherine Walker she appeared in public at Christmas 2018.

Camilla wore a Navy-blue silk coat dress by Bruce Oldfield and the Queen arrived in a blue cashmere coat by Stewart Parvin.

This year neither Sesexy nor Cambridge, unlike Charles and Camilla, did not take part in the traditional Royal procession. They were relying on them, not waiting at the entrance of Queen Elizabeth II, and then to follow her through the room of the Church.

So Megan and Harry, who were sitting in the second row, haven’t talked to William and Kate, sitting in the front — except for a brief and awkward greeting. As is known, have long been rumours about the rift between these two pairs. The decision of the Palace, according to the newspaper Daily Express, has allowed the former “fab four” to avoid embarrassment — after all, the press carefully monitor their behavior in person, trying to notice all the nuances.

Last year Harry and a pregnant first-born Megan stood waiting of the Queen smiling and talking with standing next to William and Kate. This time they seem to get rid of the need to maintain small talk. Moreover, the decision that in procession will take part the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was taken almost at the last minute — to avoid the impression, as if Harry and Megan expelled from the family.

By the way, in Westminster Abbey absent the second son of Queen Prince Andrew trailing the procession last year. He was forced earlier to resign from the Royal prerogative, as he was embroiled in the scandal surrounding American financier pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Last year’s Royal procession on the Day of the Commonwealth of Nations

Last week was for Harry and Megan’s very busy. March 5, spouses who abandoned her ten-month-old son Archie with nanny in Canada, attended the annual awards ceremony of the Endeavour Fund Awards.

On March 6, Megan posted a photo taken during her visit to the national theatre, whose patron she is. This, incidentally, is extremely upset Karnolsky Duchess Camilla, who spoke on the same day with a speech about domestic violence at the festival “women of the world” in London. Palace tried to arrange things so that at that date has not been assigned to any other Royal events that would allow the press to focus on Camille. However, Megan was distracted by the journalists themselves, completely overshadowing the relative. “Wow, what a bad time again. As soon as one of the senior members of the Royal family announces the beginning of a major initiative, the Royal Sussex account in Instagram at the same time gives some photos for their PR”, — wrote in his Twitter correspondent for the Daily Express Richard Palmer.

Megan at the theatre

March 7, Megan and Harry, both dressed in bright red, arrived at the Royal albert hall for the annual music festival The Mountbatten Festival of Music, which involves military bands of the Royal Marines. For an evening out Megan chose the dress from Safiyaa. And Harry was the last time wearing his dress uniform the General-the captain of Marines. From 1 April, the Prince will lose their honorary military ranks in the British army. The rank the General-the captain of Marines will go to his aunt — Princess Anne, the first woman on this post.

March 8, Megan posted a photo taken during her International women’s day, visit one of the London schools. The Duchess of Sussex, delivered a speech in which he urged the young men to value women that surround them. She also hugged uttered speech 16-year-old elder Acheroy Okoye. Later, the student wrote a letter to Harry with an apology, explaining that he embraced his wife from an overabundance of emotion.

On Sunday, March 8 Harry and Megan was also accompanied by Queen Elizabeth at a Church service in Windsor. I believe, therefore, Her Majesty makes it clear that the grandson and his wife are still members of the family, despite their decision to start an independent life.

Harry and Megan on the way to Church in Windsor

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter